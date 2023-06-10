x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Kentucky

Amber Alert canceled for missing Kentucky baby

Authorities reported the 7-month-old girl was found Saturday morning.
Credit: WHAS11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing Kentucky baby. 

Early Saturday morning, authorities reported 7-month-old Jocelyn Lair was located and is in the custody of the Department for Community Based Services. 

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office first requested the alert in a search for Lair, who went missing Friday from Monticello, Kentucky. She had last been seen with her mother, Shelley Lair. 

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Kentuckians urge lawmakers to consider bill that would compensate those wrongfully convicted

Before You Leave, Check This Out