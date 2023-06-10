Amber Alert canceled for missing Kentucky baby

Authorities reported the 7-month-old girl was found Saturday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing Kentucky baby.

Early Saturday morning, authorities reported 7-month-old Jocelyn Lair was located and is in the custody of the Department for Community Based Services.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office first requested the alert in a search for Lair, who went missing Friday from Monticello, Kentucky. She had last been seen with her mother, Shelley Lair.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.