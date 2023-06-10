Amber Alert canceled for missing Kentucky baby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing Kentucky baby.
Early Saturday morning, authorities reported 7-month-old Jocelyn Lair was located and is in the custody of the Department for Community Based Services.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office first requested the alert in a search for Lair, who went missing Friday from Monticello, Kentucky. She had last been seen with her mother, Shelley Lair.
