'I am incredibly proud' | ACLU-KY Executive Director steps down after 14 years of service

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Executive Director of the ALCU of Kentucky Michael Aldridge ends his 14 year tenure.

ACLU-KY Deputy Director Amber Duke will be interim executive director until further notice.

Aldridge said he is proud of what has been accomplished the last 14 years and believes the ACLU has capable staff and experienced board of directors.

According to the ACLU-KY press release, right now they are fighting for reforming the Kentucky criminal legal system. By securing funding and partnering with other organizations, they hope to "advance common-sense justice reforms."

When Aldridge first became executive director, ALCU-KY had three staff members. Now there are 21 staff members, including a communications department and an "expanded advocacy team to include policy strategists and campaign organizers."

According to the press release, policy strategists are people who have "had experience with the legal system, substance use disorder, pregnancy and parenting, and more." This allowed the ACLU-KY to further connect with community members outside of the legal system.

“Under Michael's leadership, I've seen this organization transform in ways that I could never imagine,” said Board member Dr. Cherie Dawson-Edwards. “For the last 14 years, I've walked alongside Michael as he and the phenomenal staff unapologetically and strategically fought for civil liberties and justice for Kentuckians."

While they were originally limited to fighting for reproductive freedom and First Amendment issues, now they are fighting for Kentucky civil rights and liberties including:

abolition of the death penalty

LGBTQ equality

immigrant's rights

justice reform

voting rights

youth rights

reproductive freedom

Chris Hartman, director of the Fairness Campaign, said he was unsure of all the contributions Aldridge made to LGBTQ equality. “But I do know, when I was hired at the Fairness Campaign, it was Michael in the car with me most, traveling thousands of miles throughout the commonwealth to pass LGBTQ Fairness Ordinances and build momentum for statewide protections."

Hartman said Aldridge's "guidance" helped build the foundation for current LGBTQ equality.

