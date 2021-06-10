Louisville airport prepares for uptick in travelers

Across the country, travel capacity is about 75% with several airports still working to fully prepare for the uptick in travelers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Travel capacity is reaching 2019 numbers in Kentuckiana and officials at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport are projecting a bright future.

Across the country, travel capacity is about 75% with several airports still working to fully prepare for the up-tick in travelers.

“I think we're going to go through a little bit of an awakening as we work to bring the system back up to full capacity,” said Reed Yadon, aviation expert and WHAS11 meteorologist.

Yadon is an aviation expert and said the pandemics effect on air travel is worse than 9/11.

“The system has been shut down for well over a year now and bringing this big travel industry back to full capacity again in rapid fashion is going to put some strain on it. There's no doubt about it,” Yadon said.

TSA reported this month there will be staffing shortages in 131 of the country’s largest airports. Although SDF has not seen a shortage in TSA workers they are still hiring and looking to fill positions throughout the airport.

Airport officials recommend arriving at the airport 1.5 hrs. before your flight due to traffic.

Other things you need to keep in mind:

Charge your phone and electronics

Check-in early, if possible, online or in person

Make sure items in your carry-on bag abide by TSA rules

Bring snacks—as some food areas within airports are not open

Some airlines and airports are requiring masks

Be patient

“Just everybody give and take a little bit. I think it’s going to take a lot of that. Just be courteous and remember ‘Thank you’ goes along way,” Yadon said.

