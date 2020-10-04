FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky provided an update on unemployment during the governor’s daily press conference on the state’s response to coronavirus.

On April 9, the state began paying out the additional $600 unemployment payment from the federal government. Josh Benton with the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet says the payments are retroactive back to March 29, and it might take a couple days for them to get caught up. The payments will be separate, and no should have to refile.

Benton says they have been busy hiring and training staff members to help answer the average 83,000 phone calls they receive each day.

“We've seen progress. We've been answering more phone calls every day than we have the day before,” Benton said.

The unemployment office went from 12 regular staffers answering phone to more than 1,200.

