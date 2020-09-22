Acting LMPD chief ordered to testify before Metro Council

Schroeder and his attorney fought an appearance before Metro Council, but Judge Audra Eckerle ordered he must testify.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge has ordered interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Robert Schroeder to testify before Louisville Metro Council's Government Oversight and Audit Committee on Sept. 28 or be held in contempt.

Schroeder and Chief Public Safety Officer Amy Hess were previously subpoenaed to testify as part of the committee's investigation into Breonna Taylor's death and the protests in Louisville after refusing to testify during a public hearing.

Hess did appear before the committee on Sept. 17, participating in five hours of questioning and testimony along with several of LMPD's command staff. Schroeder was present but did not answer any questions, resulting in the council's attorney filing a motion to compel him to testify.

Eckerle said Schroeder "failed to comply with a lawful subpoena" and "subjected himself to this Court's contempt powers."

Committee Chair Brent Ackerson said he also anticipates Mayor Greg Fischer will be called for testimony.

Check back for updates to this story.

