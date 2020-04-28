LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The teen accused of a horrific school shooting in Marshall County, killing two and injuring dozens of others, pleaded guilty.

Gabriel Parker, 18, appeared in Marshall Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Parker is charged with killing classmates Preston Cope and Bailey Holt and hurting more than a dozen others during the January 2018 shooting.

He entered a guilty plea for two counts of murder, 8 counts of first-degree assault and 6 counts of second-degree assault. The assault charges were amended, they were originally 14 counts of first-degree assault.

Parker’s trial was set to start in June but was on the verge of being delayed due to coronavirus concerns.

He entered that guilty plea during a hearing through Skype.

