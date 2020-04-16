FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's anti-abortion attorney general is embracing the opportunity to regulate abortion clinics.State lawmakers gave him that new power before they ended this year's legislative session, but Attorney General Daniel Cameron might not get to wield that new authority.

The legislation would allow the attorney general to take civil or criminal action against abortion facilities.

The bill goes to Gov. Andy Beshear. If he vetoes it, lawmakers won't have a chance to override him, as they did several times this week. Their session ended late Wednesday.

Abortion-rights groups are urging the governor to veto the bill.

