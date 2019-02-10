PERRYVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials say most events scheduled to commemorate Kentucky's largest Civil War battle have been canceled due to abnormally dry weather conditions.



A statement from Kentucky State Parks says there will be no camping, military demonstrations with cannons or other special programming to commemorate the Battle of Perryville this weekend. The statement says dry conditions have caused counties across the state to issue burn bans including Boyle County, where Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site is located.



The site will remain open during the weekend and a memorial service planned on Saturday will proceed.



Parks Commissioner Donnie Holland says the move was necessary due to safety concerns.



The 1862 Battle of Perryville is commemorated each year with special events during the first weekend in October.



