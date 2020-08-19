New 911 dispatch center opens in Bullitt County

The Zoneton Fire Protection district made the announcement via Facebook. The dispatch center began operation Wednesday morning.

ZONETON, Ky. — A newly renovated 911 dispatch center is open now in Bullitt County. The Zoneton Fire Protection district posted on Facebook about the new project.

On the post, the department said the project has been long awaited and desperately needed. The center features a larger workspace for telecommunications and new dispatching computers.

The larger workspace also makes way for the "star of the show" for the center, a new 800 megahertz radio system. The new system replaces an antiquated system currently in use.

According to the post, the old radio system experienced a number of failures including times when first responders had to switch channels to hear calls coming in.

The radio is an extension of the Louisville MetroSafe radio system.

They say all the improvements will make the public and first responders safer.

People in the center have been training in preparation for the start of operation at the center.

The dispatch center officially opened Wednesday morning.

