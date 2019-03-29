HARNED, Ky. — A fatal crash in Kentucky claimed the life of a 7-year-old girl on Thursday.

According to Kentucky State Police, Troopers were sent to the scene of an accident on KY 259 in Breckenridge County. The preliminary investigation shows that 35-year-old Joey Carter of Hardinsburg was travelling south when he turned into the path of another car heading north.

Carter's vehicle rolled over before coming to a stop upside down in the roadway and the other car went off the road. That car was driven by Jonathan Masterson, 29, of Hudson, KY. He and a passenger in the front seat, 30-year-old Ashlynn Masterson, were both taken to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 7-year-old girl who was in the back seat of Masterson's car died as a result of her injuries. That child has not been identified.

Carter was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is lodged in the Breckinridge County Detention Center. He is charged with DUI, murder, and 2nd-degree assault.