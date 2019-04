LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Six people are okay despite a close call at Lake Cumberland State Park in southern Kentucky.

A tree came crashing down on a cabin early Sunday and those inside were able to rush out safely.

The tree knocked the cabin off its foundation.

A few of those inside the cabin were transported to the hospital for treatment but officials say none of those injuries were serious.

High winds were reported around the Lake Cumberland area.