Four adults, 1 teen killed in Kentucky crash on US 60

PADUCAH, Ky. — Authorities say four adults and a child were killed in a crash on a highway in western Kentucky.

A statement from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Monday afternoon when a 2001 Volvo semi-truck and a 2006 Ford Taurus collided as the car was attempting to leave a business and cross the eastbound lanes of U.S. 60.

All five people inside the car were pronounced dead at the scene. The statement identified the four adults as driver Monica Jewell and passengers Trevor Doom, Eddie Knight and Linda Young.

The child was identified as 14-year-old Alexander Hudson.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

