$45 million distribution center opens in Louisville, creates 80 full-time jobs

PACCAR Parts, a distributor of aftermarket parts for heavy- and medium-duty trucks, trailers, buses and engines, has its ribbon cutting on Thursday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials for the ribbon-cutting of a $45 million distribution center on Thursday morning.

PACCAR Parts, a distributor of aftermarket parts for heavy- and medium-duty trucks, trailers, buses and engines, is creating 80 full-time jobs in the region.

A spokesperson for Beshear says the new 260,000 square-foot facility will allow the company to increase parts availability for dealers and customers in central, Mid-Atlantic and southeastern regions of the U.S. and provide parts capacity to support new truck and engine models.

“The strategic location of the Louisville parts distribution center expands PACCAR Parts’ reach and reinforces our commitment to world-class service in aftermarket parts distribution,” Laura Bloch, PACCAR Parts general manager and PACCAR Inc. vice president, said.

Located at Louisville Riverport Authority’s Phase 5 development, officials say the distribution center officially opened its doors in Louisville on Sept. 9 and serves 97 dealerships throughout the region. The Louisville location is the company’s 18th parts distribution center.

“PACCAR Parts will be a great addition to South Louisville, providing new job opportunities for Kentucky families," Beshear said. "I am excited to be here today to cut the ribbon on this new facility, and I look forward to PACCAR having many years of success here in the commonwealth.”

