$4.3M in Tobacco Settlement Funds to Kentucky farms

Governor Beshear announced the money will go to farms in 85 different counties to help protect water quality and prevent soil erosion.

KENTUCKY, USA — Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday that $4.3 Million in Tobacco Settlement Funds will be given to farms across the state.

387 Kentucky farms in 85 different counties will receive money from the Kentucky Soil and Water Conservation Commission to promote practices that protect water quality and prevent soil erosion.

Tobacco Master Settlement funds are appropriated each year by the General Assembly to support the program.

Projects include alternative water sources for livestock, grassed waterways, fencing to facilitate rotational grazing and cover crops.

Danny Shipley, a farmer in Allen County and Soil and Water Conservation Commission chair said the program benefits both Kentucky farmers and the commonwealth.

“Many farmers would be unable to improve their farms without these funds,” he said. “These dollars help conserve soils and improve water quality, but they also turn over in the economy and improve our local communities.”

Over the past 28 years the Conservation Commission has obligated more than $175 million in state cost share funding.

121 Soil and Water Conservation Districts across Kentucky work with local farmers to verify and submit proposed projects for consideration. Funds are then distributed and award recipients have two years to complete their projects.

In 2021, reimbursements were made for the completion of 540 projects. These included 3,856 acres of cover crop, more than 55 miles of fencing, 764,000 square feet of grassed waterway and 28 miles of pipeline to supply 240 waterers.

“Kentucky’s farming families are the grass roots of our economy,” said Governor Beshear. “Through this program we are supporting their efforts to build a better Kentucky through production practices that not only protect the environment but improve their bottom line.”

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.