ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Officials say four people were rescued after their truck was swept away by high water in Hardin County.

According to the Elizabethtown Fire Department, they responded to a water rescue incident not too far from I-65 around 5 p.m.

Officials say a pickup truck that attempted to drive in high water was swept downstream and was caught on the rocks in the creek below a bridge on I-65 South at the 87-mile marker.

Crews say three children and one adult were trapped in the truck.

When the truck settled near the bank, crews say the children were able to jump to safety. The adult was rescued by Elizabethtown Fire. No one was injured or needed medical attention.

The heavy rain is also causing road closures around the area.

Officials with Shelby County Emergency Management says Brunerstown, Picketts, Dam, Fox Run, Scott Station, Antioch and Anderson are closed due to flooding. They say areas of Bardstown Trail have standing water and could close if rain continues.

Emergency responders are urging people to avoid high water.

Turn around, don’t down.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.