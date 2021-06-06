4 kids among 6 killed in wrong-way crash on I-75 in Kentucky

It's the second multiple-fatality crash involving a wrong-day driver on I-75 in Lexington since 2019.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Police in Kentucky say six people have died when a driver heading the wrong way on Interstate 75 struck a vehicle carrying five people.

Lexington police say a southbound car heading northbound struck the other car Saturday.

Four of the victims were children. A statement by the Fayette County coroner identified the family members as 30-year-old Catherine Greene of Owentown, and children ranging in age from 2 to 11.

The driver of the car driving the wrong way was identified as 38-year-old Jamaica Natasha Caudill of Madison County.

The crash remains under investigation.

It's the second multiple-fatality crash involving a wrong-day driver on I-75 in Lexington since 2019.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.