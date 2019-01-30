FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Thirty-one people have filed to run for statewide office in Kentucky this year.

Kentucky is one of three states that will elect a governor in 2019. Tuesday at 4 p.m. was the deadline to file for office.

Seven statewide offices will be on the ballot in 2019, including governor, lieutenant governor, agriculture commissioner, treasurer, secretary of state, attorney general and auditor.

Eight people have filed to run for governor. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is seeking a second term. William Woods, Ike Lawrence and state Rep. Robert Goforth will challenge him in the GOP primary.

Four Democrats have filed for governor, including Attorney General Andy Beshear, state House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins, former Auditor Adam Edelen and former state employee Geoff Young.

The primary election is May 21.