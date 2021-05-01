Metalsa adding 300 jobs to Elizabethtown factory

Mexico-based Metalsa is looking to fill full time, entry-level production technician positions and more.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Kentucky — An automotive structure manufacturing facility in Elizabethtown announced they are adding 300 jobs to meet an increased demand for vehicle frames.

Mexico-based Metalsa is looking to fill full time, entry-level production technician positions. The company is also seeking to hire for positions in other areas, including maintenance, quality assurance, operations, engineering.

Metalsa said they offer employees a competitive salary, full union benefits after 90-days, opportunities for advancement, a 401 (k) match plan and more.

“We aren’t just filling jobs. We’re building careers,” Linda Aubrey of the human development team said in a release. “We believe that our employees should be emotionally, mentally, and physically healthy in order to achieve their full potential, and we’re committed to helping them achieve that balance. We’re looking for employees who want to invest in us, and we’ll invest in them.”

Metalsa's plant in Elizabethtown, which employs more than 1,900 people, is their largest plant in the United States and their second largest in the world.

Learn more and apply at www.metalsa.com/careers or send an email to etown.hiring@metalsa.com.

