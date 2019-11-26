LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A third person has died from a house explosion that happened in Wolfe County, Kentucky on Saturday.

The coroner said 80-year-old Albert Vanderpool died from respiratory complications on Monday.

The victims were identified as 52-year-old Phillip Vanderpool and his wife 48-year-old Sue Ann. They were recovered from the rubble of the destroyed home on Sunday. Three others were injured in the blast.

A neighbor told Lexington ABC affiliate WTVQ he was heartbroken when he heard the news.

“Very close people to them lost their lives in this. I’d say that’s going to be incredibly difficult for them,” Leonard Stone said. “It’s a horrible thing because it’s total devastation.”

The cause is still not being made official, but dispatchers say the homeowners reported smelling gas before the explosion.

