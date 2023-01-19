3 adults injured, 1 in critical condition after sign crushes car in Elizabethtown Denny's parking lot

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, officials say the sign crushed an occupied car at the chain restaurant located on North Mulberry Street.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Three people are injured after a sign fell on a car in a Denny's parking lot in Elizabethtown.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, officials say the sign crushed an occupied car at the chain restaurant located on North Mulberry Street. At this time, it's unknown how the sign fell.

Upon arrival, Hardin EMS, Elizabethtown Fire Department and Elizabethtown Police Department found the occupied car. All three adults, 2 women and 1 man, were inside the car. They had to all be extracted by the fire department.

One woman was in critical condition and was transported to a hospital in Louisville. The other two victims were transported to Baptist Health Hardin.

The identities of the victims are currently unknown.

