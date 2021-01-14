Beshear says 270 Kentucky National Guard members will deploy to Washington DC

The governor made the announcement during a COVID-19 brief Thursday. Beshear said due to the Capitol attack more guardsmen and guardswomen have been requested.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed that 270 National Guard members will head to Washington DC ahead of the Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

The governor made the announcement during a COVID-19 brief Thursday.

"Peaceful transfer of power is one of the bedrocks of our democracy," said Beshear. "Historically, the Kentucky National Guard has assisted in and around Washington DC during Presidential Inaugurations but given the attack, the Jan. 6 attack on our US Capitol on lawmakers, that domestic terror attack that took the lives of Capitol Police, more of our soldiers and airmen have been requested to be there and we have said, 'Yes.' 'Absolutely yes.'"

Beshear said it is his office's duty to provide guardsmen and guardswomen to ensure that a peaceful transfer of power can occur.

"I'm proud that our guardsmen and guardswomen will be there to protect our nation and to ensure safety during this period of time," said Beshear. "These brave men and women that proudly serve this Commonwealth are going to proudly serve in Washington DC over the Inauguration."

It is unclear at this time when Kentucky National Guard members will be deployed to the Capitol and how long their stay will be.

Inauguration Day is Jan. 20 and is set to begin at 12 p.m.

Yesterday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced a similar authorization in sending 625 members of the Indiana National Guard to travel to DC from Jan. 16-22.

Up to 15,000 Guard members are expected to be on duty in the coming days in Washington D.C.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.