WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say two people have died in a house fire, including a 9-year-old.

State Police named 44-year-old Timothy Gambill as one of the deceased in the fire Saturday in West Liberty in Morgan County. Police did not name the 9-year-old who died. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no foul play is suspected at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

West Liberty is 160 miles east of Louisville, Kentucky.