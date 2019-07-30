LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two firefighters responding to a crash on Interstate 65 in Hart County ended up needing help of their own after a semi crashed into their truck.

The Munfordville firefighters had their lights and sirens on when the semi driver didn’t see them and crashed into the back of their truck, causing it to flip.

The firefighters were treated and released from the hospital.

The driver of the semi was cited for failure to failure to give right of way to an emergency vehicle.

Kentucky State Police are stressing to motorists to reduce speed and move over when approaching emergency vehicles with activated lights.

