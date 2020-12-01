LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two General Motors employees are in hot water after they were caught racing new 2020 Corvette Stingrays in Bowling Green.

According to WBKO, Kentucky State Police arrested 27-year-old Alexander Thim of West Bloomfield, Michigan and 30-year-old Mark Derkatz of Windsor, Ontario on Wednesday.

Arrest records state Thim was driving a red Corvette while Derkatz was driving a white Corvette on Lovers Lane with speeds reaching more than 100 miles per hour while the speed limit in the area was only 45 miles per hour.

Police stopped the two just after 11 p.m.

Police say when both drivers were pulled over, they told the trooper they were employees at General Motors and had just been at Cue Time Cocktails and Billiards. Police also said there was an odor of alcohol on both drivers’ breath.

Thim and Derkatz appeared in court Thursday and are expected back on Feb. 18.

They were released from Warren County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.