LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Kentucky are asking for the public's help in finding those responsible for poaching two elk.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says on its Facebook page that two bull elk were poached on Thursday in the Ball Creek area of Knott County. The post shows a photo of two severed elk heads.

The department says it's offering a $4,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

It says the League of Kentucky Sportsmen and Safari Club International's Kentuckiana Chapter donated toward the reward.

Thursday, Feb. 20

