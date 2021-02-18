2 die in weather-related incidents in Kentucky, police say

Two Kentuckians died in separate incidents after losing power during the winter storm.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police say two people who lost power during winter storms have died in separate incidents.

Police said 61-year-old Darlene G. Skinner Ragland of Corbin died Tuesday after officers were sent to a home in southern Laurel County on a carbon monoxide poisoning call. Residents were using a generator at the home.

In western Kentucky, police said 25-year-old Melissa Sheerin of Crofton died Friday at a mobile home that had no heat or electricity. Police say preliminary results indicate Sheerin died of hypothermia.

About 90,000 homes remained without electric power in Kentucky on Wednesday.

