2 dead after boat, jet ski crash on Lake Cumberland

KENTUCKY, USA — Two people have died after a boat and jet ski crashed while on Lake Cumberland Friday afternoon.
The crash occurred on the south fork of Lake Cumberland, near the Woodson Bend boat dock, according to Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk.
According to WTVQ, their names have not yet been released.
It’s unclear how many people in total were involved.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. We will update this with more information as we receive it.
