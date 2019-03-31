LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — (WHAS11) -- The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is still looking for one child after three were originally reported missing within four hours of each other.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office posted three missing persons posters on Sunday, March 31. All three children were reported missing within three miles of each other.

15-year-old Mark Fields was last seen five miles south of London off Magee Road at around 6 p.m. Friday, March 29.

Dalton Robinson, 17, and Lindsey Couch, 12, were also reported missing.

Robinson was located on April 1, along with Lindsey Couch, in Knox County.

Fields remains missing as of April 1.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office asked that anyone with information should call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.