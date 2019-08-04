EDMONTON, Ky. — A teenager is back home with her family after going missing nearly three months ago.

On January 21, Kentucky State Police asked for the public's help in finding 15-year-old Amber Shirley from Edmonton, Kentucky. Shirley was last seen on Robert Wilson Road around 11 p.m. on January 18.

Kentucky State Police issued a statement on Monday saying that Shirley had been found safe on the night of April 7. After more than 11 weeks, she is now home with her family. The details of her disappearance have not been released by police.

