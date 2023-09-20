14-year-old girl dies in Indiana house fire, authorities investigating

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

MADISON, Ind. — Several authorities are investigating after the tragic death of a 14-year-old in a house fire Wednesday morning.

According to a post on Jefferson County Indiana Sheriff's Office Facebook, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Hanover Police Department, Madison Township Fire Department, Hanover Fire Department and Rykers Ridge Fire Department responded to a fire at the 3400 block of W. River Birch Drive around 7:30 a.m.

Ariana Ortiz-Roblero broke out the bedroom window where Dulce Martinez-Ortiz was, but officials said she couldn't reach her due to the intensity of the fire.

The post said deputies, officers and firefighters who responded to the scene also tried to reach Martinez-Ortiz, but were unable to.

Unfortunately, she died at the scene.

Ortiz-Roblero and two children escaped the fire with "minor injuries."

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Madison Township Fire Department and the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 265-6089.

