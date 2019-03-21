RADCLIFF, Ky. — One luck Radcliff resident has won $1 million.

A Powerball ticket that matched all of the white ball winning numbers but not the Powerball was sold last night in Radcliff, earning someone the $1 million second place prize.

The winning numbers from last night’s drawing were:

10 - 14 - 50 - 53 - 63 with a Powerball of 21

With no one winning the top prize, the jackpot is now at $625 million for Saturday night’s drawing. This is the fourth largest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest U.S. lottery jackpot.