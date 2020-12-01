LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A juvenile is dead after a fire in Green County.

Fire crews were called to the Old Depot Area in Greensburg around 6 a.m. on reports of a house fire.

When they arrived, crews say they believe a juvenile was still inside the home.

Crews say the home was engulfed in flames.

Greensburg police say the remains of the juvenile was located while crews were still working to put out the fire.

Police believe that arson isn’t suspected, but a state investigator did respond to the scene.

The juvenile’s name has not been released.

