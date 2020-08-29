1 dead, 1 injured after crash on U.S. 42

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead and another is injured after a crash in the 10600 block of U.S. 42 Friday night.

Louisville Metro Police said around 10:00 p.m. the operator of the vehicle lost control while traveling eastbound on U.S. 42 near Oldham County. The vehicle went off the side of the road, struck a concrete mailbox and rotating, striking a fence, according to the preliminary investigation.

