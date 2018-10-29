OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man posted online that he and his 5-year-old son were mistreated while dressed as Nazis for a Halloween event and is now facing even more backlash.

News outlets report Bryant Goldbach posted online a picture of him and his son Friday, saying they attended a "Trail of Treats" event where they were threatened over their costumes. The post says Goldbach dressed as a Nazi officer and his son as Adolf Hitler because of the family's love of history.

It says "we had the displeasure of dealing with the fruits of the so called 'Tolerant Left.' " Goldbach has since said the costumes were in poor taste and apologized.

Screenshots of his Facebook prior to his apology show slogans such as "White pride doesn't mean hate."

