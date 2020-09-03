The unseasonably mild air is set to stick around Kentucky and Southern Indiana as we head through the second full week of March, but our weather will be a bit unsettled as well with several rain chances returning to the forecast over the next few days. A frontal system will move in from the west tonight and into early Tuesday so expect rain to move in mid to late evening and continue overnight. We shouldn't see more than around a half of an inch of rainfall with this first event.

With a strong southwest wind gusting 30 to 35 miles per hour, temperatures won’t drop off much with upper 50s for lows and they actually may climb a bit heading toward daybreak. The rain should end by mid-morning Tuesday as the front moves east. Our high temperatures for the day will be in the low to mid-60s before slowly falling into the 50s through the afternoon with the breezy conditions persisting.

While our overall pattern looks unsettled through the mid-week all the way into the weekend, the challenge is in the details. The major guidance models aren’t fully synced, especially with the timing of the rain chances. We should see a few scattered showers Wednesday as a weak wave of energy slides through with highs in the low 60s. A warm front looks to arc through the area with more rain and highs running into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

It does look dry on Friday with cooler air filtering in behind a departing cold front. Expect afternoon highs to remain in the low to mid-50s through the weekend with additional showers possible late Saturday and into Sunday. Another wave of energy may cruise through early next week, so our active pattern looks to continue into the middle of the month.

