The coolest you should keep your home is 78 degrees when trying to save energy during the spring and summer months.

That's according to a 2009 report from Energy Star.

When you're at work or away during warmer months, the report recommends 85 degrees. When you're sleeping, set the thermostat to 82 degrees if possible.

"Set your thermostat as high as comfortably possible in the summer. The smaller the difference between the indoor and outdoor temperatures, the lower your overall cooling bill will be," the report recommends.

The report also lists other methods to reduce energy use during spring and summer months like window coverings, not using appliances and lighting changes.

"Americans should set their thermostats to whatever temperature they choose. The 2009 EPA Energy Star report should simply be used as a resource for people seeking to achieve greater energy savings in their homes, should they choose to do so," the DOE said in a statement to KING 5.

Energy Star is a joint Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Department of Energy (DOE) program with a mission of providing information to consumers and businesses to increase energy efficiency and cost savings, according to the DOE.

