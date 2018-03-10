FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) — The Kentucky Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a proposal that will change the minimum high school graduation requirements for students who will graduate in the classes of 2023 and 2024.

Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis spoke to the board before the vote, providing data from K-PREP, NAEP, and ACT test scores to explain why the graduation requirements needed to change.

Lewis said that despite low testing scores, Kentucky has one of the highest high school graduation rates in the country – awarding 93 percent of its 12th-grade students a high school diploma.

"Rather than celebrate our high school graduation rate, we should hang our heads in shame that what we've given to many students is a certificate of attendance," Lewis said.

The proposed requirements say a graduate must:

Complete a minimum of 22 credits

Demonstrate foundational skills in reading and mathematics on high school assessments

Complete the state science and social studies assessments

Pass a state-mandated civics test

Receive instruction in financial literacy

Demonstrate essential skills and technology

The requirements for graduation are divided into three components: foundational, personalized and transition-ready.

Under the foundational and personalized components, students must successfully complete:

English I and II AND 2 additional English language arts credits aligned with the student’s Individual Learning Plan (ILP)

Algebra I and Geometry AND two additional mathematics credits aligned with the student’s ILP

3 social studies credits (at least 1 aligned with the student’s ILP)

3 science credits (at least 1 aligned with the student’s ILP)

1/2 health credit

1/2 physical education credit

1 visual and performing arts credit

6 additional credits aligned with the student’s ILP

To demonstrate academic readiness, students must score at or above the benchmark score as determined by the Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) on the college admissions examination; or:

Complete six or more hours of KDE-approved dual credit courses and receiving a grade of B or higher in each course; or

Complete two or more Advanced Placement (AP) courses and receiving a score of 3 or higher on each AP assessment; or

Receive a score of 5 or higher on 2 examinations for International Baccalaureate (IB) courses; or

Score at or above the benchmark on 2 or more Cambridge Advanced examinations; or

Complete a combination of academic readiness indicators listed above

Students who are demonstrating career readiness must:

Score at or above the benchmark on industry certifications as approved by the Kentucky Workforce Innovation Board (KWIB) on an annual basis; or

Score at or above the benchmark on Career and Technical Education (CTE) end-of-program assessments for articulated credit; or

Complete six or more hours of KDE approved CTE dual credit courses, and receiving a grade of B or higher in each course; or

Complete a KDE-approved or Labor Cabinet-approved apprenticeship; or

Complete a KDE-approved alternate process to verify exceptional work experience.

The requirements will be subject to a 30-day public comment period, likely to begin on November 1.

