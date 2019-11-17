HOUSTON — Kanye West stood in front of thousands Sunday at Lakewood Church to deliver an energetic message about his new-found relationship with Jesus Christ.

The “Jesus Is King” rapper kept his promise to Pastor Joel Osteen and attended the 11 a.m. service at Lakewood. He even brought his wife, Kim Kardashian, along as well as their daughter North.

In the 20 minute message, Kanye mentioned how God sent him a vision about starting a church a few years back and how he's now in full service to God.

"All of that arrogance and confidence and cockiness that yall seen me use before, God is now using for him," Kanye said.

He even led the church in prayer at the end of his message.

After the service was over Pastor Osteen, Kanye and Kim met with members of the church.

Kanye's not done worshiping yet. He will take the stage again alongside his gospel choir for their 'Sunday Service' event at 7 p.m. at the church.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT KANYE’S ‘SUNDAY SERVICE’

You must have a ticket to attend Kanye West’s Sunday Service at 7 p.m. There are no more tickets available.

Exterior doors for this event open at 5:30 p.m.

Sanctuary doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Event starts at 7 p.m.

There is no assigned seating for this event. Once you have been scanned in greeters will guide you and point you in the direction of open seating.

The church recommends parking nearby in one of their lots or taking an Uber. Click here for parking map.

No backpacks, suitcases or other large bags are allowed in the venue. Purses are allowed but will be inspected upon entry.

Handicap seating is available.

Church officials said if you attend the 11 a.m. service and have a ticket for the 7 p.m. event, you can not stay in the church all day. Lakewood will close the building at 2 p.m. and reopen the exterior doors at 5:30 p.m.

WILL LAKEWOOD CHURCH STREAM KANYE’S ‘SUNDAY SERVICE’ EVENT?

Yes! You can watch the event here. It will also be on Lakewood Church's SiriusXM, channel 128.

