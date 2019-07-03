A woman whose family claims she is being held against her will by singer R. Kelly contacted her family Wednesday after the singer's bizarre interview aired on "CBS This Morning."

Joycelyn Savage's family, who lives in metro Atlanta, held their own news conference after seeing what the R&B legend had to say in his sit-down with Gayle King.

"All of them are lying," Robert Kelly said in the segment. "I have been assassinated."

Kelly denied having sex with anyone under the age of 17 in the interview.

Joycelyn's name came up during the conversation.

"How come it was okay for me to see them?"

King asked the singer, "you're saying the parents handed their daughters, Azriel and Joycelyn over to you, is that what you are saying to us?"

"Absolutely," Kelly replied.

Standing outside their lawyer’s office in Decatur, Joycelyn’s mother, father and two younger sisters said that the R&B star is lying about his relationship with Joycelyn and his interactions with the Savage family.

"I haven’t seen my sister in two years and it’s very heartbreaking because I can’t see her because I think she’s being controlled by someone who doesn’t want her to talk to me,” Jori Savage, the 11-year-old sister of Joycelyn, said. “At least she could call my on my birthday, Christmas, or even talk or go to her grandfather’s funeral."

About 30 minutes after their attorney held the news conference about Kelly's allegations, Joycelyn called her parents. Dontaye Carter of Carter Media Group tweeted a short video clip of the phone conversation.

"Just listen to me, I have told you guys a million, million times that I'm okay, where I am, and that I am happy," the 23-year-old said. "I just really wanted to let you know that."

As Jori approached the phone and said hello, Joycelyn got quiet.

"We love you Joycelyn," she said.

"I love you too," Joycelyn replied.

Her mom asked why she hadn't been able to call any of them, but she told them she was happy. The 2 minute and 20 second clip ends with Joycelyn's mother saying " Mommy loves you."

During the family's news conference, they said they do not want money or anything from the singer, other than to see their daughter and put an end to what they call R. Kelly’s “brainwashing” of young women.

“We want to see justice for all these young ladies he came in contact with,” Tim Savage said. “We just want our daughter.”

Hours later, the singer had been taken into custody again - this time for failing to pay child support. He told a judge during the hearing he could not pay the $161,000 in back child support he owes his children's mother.

Last month, he pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

CBS is expected to air an interview Thursday with Joycelyn and Azriel Clary, another woman whose family claims Kelly is holding her against their will. Both women claim their families' accusations about Kelly are false.

