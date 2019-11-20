ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The body found during a search on Monday near Troy, Missouri has been identified as Jennifer Rothwell, police confirmed Wednesday morning.

On Monday, police searched in the area off the roadway of U.S. Route 61 just north of KK after Beau gave them information on an area in Troy.

Police said Beau and his attorney are cooperating with the investigation. The information he provided police led them to Jennifer's body.

Around 11:15 p.m., Rothwell’s body was found two miles north of Highway 47 along U.S. Route 61, near Cuivre River State Park.

On Nov. 12, Jennifer’s husband Beau reported her missing. St. Louis County police obtained a search warrant for the couple’s home. Once inside, detectives found wet carpet soaked with bleach and large areas of blood in the carpeting and underlying pad.

On Nov. 14, police reclassified Jennifer’s disappearance as a homicide investigation.

Shortly after, Beau was charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Police continued to search for Jennifer and had crime scene tape around Robinwood West Park, which is near the couple’s home.

Beau made his first court appearance around 8:30 a.m. on the charge of tampering with evidence. His bond went from $100,000 to $500,000. He was ordered to surrender his passport and to not have contact with Jennifer’s family.

Shortly after his initial court appearance, the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office charged him with second-degree murder. ‘While Jennifer Rothwell’s body has yet to be discovered, these charges stem from the evidence gathered by investigators,’ the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office said in a press release.

According to court documents, detectives used Jennifer’s parent’s DNA to see if it matched with the blood found in the house and it matched.

He’s now being held with no bond allowed.

RELATED: Timeline: Police believe they found the body of a woman who disappeared nearly a week ago

RELATED: St. Louis County police believe they found the body of Jennifer Rothwell in Lincoln County

RELATED: Jennifer Rothwell's husband caught on camera buying cleaning products day before she disappeared

RELATED: Jennifer Rothwell disappearance: Husband charged with murder