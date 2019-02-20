LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's a creative take on Black History Month that's sweeping through classrooms across the country. Teachers are transforming their doors into tributes, and the results are epic to say the least. There are multiple shining star examples at Newburgh Middle School and Butler High School.



JCPS teachers said they hope these doors bring equal parts entertainment and inspiration not just for this month, but all year long.

The halls of Newburgh Middle are more than familiar for teacher Denaye Hylton.



"This is like my home,” Hylton said.

The former student turned first-year teacher loves being back.



"It’s full circle,” Hylton said.



Sixth grade English is her subject. Turns out, door designs are her specialty.



"I walked upstairs, and I had like 20 kids waiting to help me,” Hylton said.



She credits social media and her students for the support. It took about four hours from start to finish.



"I can't tell you how many pieces of construction paper and black poster board that I had to buy to put this hair put together,” Hylton said.



From top to bottom, this curly creation is impressive.



"The beaded necklace was actually our leftover Christmas decorations. It was the tinsel I had around the door,” Hylton said. "We wanted the t-shirt to look like all of the African American figures. We kind of just raided my supplies and whatever we could make work, that's what we made work.”

The message behind it is even more impressive.

"It's more about communicating the truths of history and really getting them to understand how we got to be where we are today and what the fight was,” Hylton said. "This to me was look at all of these people that took a stand. Look at all of these people that made a difference. I want you to see that you can make a difference too, and it can start right here in middle school.”

It's a similar story at Butler High School. Three teachers decked out their doors there.

"Maybe three hours, yeah,” Student Support Service Worker Margaret Nance.

They took time and effort, but the end results are making a lasting impression.

"I drew it and then the art students painted it, and I had a student help me roll the hair up with construction paper. I picked the quotes out. A lot of them represent education and empowerment of African American communities,” Nance said. "I hope they feel some sort of representation here at the school.