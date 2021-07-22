IU President Whitten tests positive for COVID-19

President Pamela Whitten said she began experiencing mild symptoms Thursday morning.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University President Pamela Whitten said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an email to the IU community, Whitten said she has been fully vaccinated for many months, but began experiencing mild cold symptoms Thursday morning.

Whitten said she will continue to lead the university during this time from her home office.

Whitten said while the vaccine is not 100-percent effective, she is grateful to be protected from more serious symptoms.