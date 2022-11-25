'It's been wonderful to see this many people come out' | Mr. Thanksgiving hosts his 52nd annual Thanksgiving dinner

Bob Vogelbaugh, also known as Mr. Thanksgiving, hosts his 52nd annual Thanksgiving dinner

MOLINE, Ill. — For 52 years, Bob Vogelbaugh, better known to the Quad Cities as 'Mr. Thanksgiving,' has served Thanksgiving dinners to Quad Citizens in need.

"When I started this 52 years ago, there's no way after the first one that I thought I'd be doing this 52 years later," Vogelbaugh said.

Over one thousand meals were served to the hundreds of cars that lined up for the drive-thru event. Vogelbaugh greeted every single car that came through for a Thanksgiving meal.

"This has to be one the biggest drive-thru dinners I have ever hosted," Vogelbaugh said of the turnout.

Dozens of volunteers helped Mr. Thanksgiving serve meals. One volunteer said, "it's an honor to be able to give back to the community and be involved in Mr. Thanksgiving's celebration."

Vogelbaugh said he hopes to be able to host the event next year. "As long as the good Lord keeps me down here on Earth and I haven't gone cuckoo in the head, then I'm going to continue to do this."

Meals were served from 4 to 6.p.m. at South Park Mall. Volunteers say they made sure everyone got a plate before closing.