A Dodge County family is frustrated after their son was asked to change the style of his his new haircut before he would be allowed back in class. Danny Howell and Amber Howell say their son was excited to rock his new haircut Friday morning at school.

They say principal Cindy Screws and a teacher complimented his hair, but later told them he could not return to class at North Dodge Elementary school with the same hairstyle.

"We were obviously very frustrated when we found out and got the call because this is a hairstyle Blake really, really wanted," said Danny Howell.

The school's student handbook says, "Students should not wear any hairstyle that would interrupt learning such as blue, purple, or unnatural colored hair or extreme mohawks."

"It's a faux-hawk. It's completely different. A mohawk, a true one, would be at least three inches high and go from the back of their head to the front," said Amber Howell.

Amber Howell says she feels like her child is being treated unfairly. "What is different from my child's hairstyle versus another one that may be two or three inches higher that his?" said Amber Howell.

The Howells say it's about more than just hair. "It's an extension of his voice, of his feelings, of who he wants to be. If you squash their dreams now, are they going to keep reaching for more later?" said Amber Howell.

They say they don't want their kids to feel like they have to fit into a box. "This is what our soldiers fight and die for. It's the least we can do to stand up and fight for our own individuality and expression for our children," said Danny Howell.

13WMAZ contacted school board members but did not get a response. The school district says superintendent Michael Ward can't speak with 13WMAZ until Monday because of a training session.

The parents say school board members told them to make an appointment with the superintendent before going to a school board meeting to resolve the issue.

