IPS planning to delay in-person class until October

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools are planning to hold off on in-person instruction until at least October. If approved by the board, the 2020-21 school year will begin with 100 percent remote learning when school starts on Aug. 17.

“From the beginning, IPS administration has said we would remain flexible and respond to the changing data with an emphasis on the health and safety of our students as our top priority,” said Aleesia Johnson, IPS superintendent. “The decision to delay the return to in-person learning will allow more time for the number of COVID-19 cases in Marion County to stabilize and decrease to a less dangerous level.”

Now that IPS is a 1:1 school district, all students will receive a device for the 2020-21 school year. Students in Grades Pre-K-2 will receive an iPad; students in Grades 3-12 will receive a Chromebook. A MiFi mobile hot spot device will also be available to families who do not have access to internet service.