Report: UofL to get IARP ruling years after pay-to-play investigation started

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It appears Louisville's NCAA troubles are soon coming to an end.

The Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) is reportedly set to announce its decision Thursday pertaining to the University of Louisville men's basketball program according to Pat Forde with Sports Illustrated.

The school said they will not be notified until a decision is handed down.

This stems from the FBI pay-to-play investigation into college basketball that began in the fall of 2017.

Louisville was charged with conspiring with members of Adidas to pay recruit Brian Bowen $100,000 to attend Louisville.

This case ultimately led to the firing of both Rick Pitino and Tom Jurich.

Louisville was charged with one Level 1 violation and three Level 2 violations.

The Cardinals are on their third coach since this started, and head coach Kenny Payne said over the summer he will be happy when this is all over.

"And it is somewhat of a cloud, but whatever happens, we'll deal with," he said. "I feel comfortable that it won't kill us, that we'll be okay."

Payne said no matter what happens they are going to make the community and state proud.

