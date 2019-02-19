FRANKFORT, Ky. — A bill currently up for debate could be life-changing for first responders in Kentucky.
However, unless legislators get a strong push from you, that bill will die before it even reaches the House floor.
If you watched our Stressed Into Silence series, you know what these first responders face every day – and they shouldn’t have to choose between their mental health and their careers.
RELATED: First responders in KY are working without a 'safety net'. House Bill 40 could change that.
If you want House Bill 40 to pass, you need to contact the members of the Economic Workforce and Investment Committee TODAY. There are only a few days left in this legislative session and right now, the odds for this bill are not looking promising.
If you feel that our first responders deserve these protections, write or call these lawmakers and let them know.
Russell Webber – Bullitt and Hardin County
Phone: 502-543-8209
Phone (LRC): 502-564-8100 ext. 663
Email: russell.webber@lrc.ky.gov
Daniel Elliott – Boyle and Casey County
Phone: 859-332-4204
Phone (LRC): 502-564-8100 ext. 677
Email: daniel.elliot@lrc.ky.gov
Lynn Bechler – Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, and Livingston County
Phone: 270-988-4171
Phone (LRC): 502-564-8100 ext. 665
Email: lynn.bechler@lrc.ky.gov
Twitter: @lynnbechler
John Blanton – Knott, Magoffin, and Pike County
Phone: 502-564-8199 ext. 668
Email: john.blanton@lrc.ky.gov
Twitter: @repblanton92
Charles Booker – Jefferson County
Phone: 502-564-8100 ext. 703
Email: charles.booker@lrc.ky.gov
Twitter: @charles4louky
Adam Bowling – Bell, Harlan County
Phone: 502-564-8100 ext. 664
Email: adam.bowling@lrc.ky.gov
Twitter: @abowlingky
R. Travis Brenda – Garrard, Madison, and Rockcastle County
Phone: 502-564-8100 ext. 651
Email: travis.brenda@lrc.ky.gov
Twitter: @rtravisbrenda
McKenzie Cantrell – Jefferson County
Phone: 502-564-8100 ext. 670
Email: mckenzie.cantrell@lrc.ky.gov
Chris Freeland – Lyon, Marshall, and McCracken County
Phone: 502-564-8100 ext. 611
Email: chris.freeland@lrc.ky.gov
Al Gentry – Jefferson County
Phone: 502-564-8100 ext. 699
Email: al.gentry@lrc.ky.gov
Twitter: @kyalgentry
Kathy Hinkle – Carter and Lawrence County
Phone: 502-564-8100 ext. 612
Email: kathy.hinkle@lrc.ky.gov
Thomas Huff – Bullitt County
Phone: 502-564-8100 ext. 628
Email: thomas.huff@lrc.ky.gov
Nima Kulkarni – Jefferson County
Phone: 502-564-8100 ext. 603
Email: nima.kulkarni@lrc.ky.gov
Savannah Maddox – Boone, Grant, Kenton, and Scott County
Phone: 502-564-8100 ext. 640
Email: savannah.maddox@lrc.ky.gov
Twitter: @SavannahLMaddox
Jason Petrie – Logan, Todd, and Warren County
Phone: 270-265-3163
Phone (LRC): 502-564-8100 ext. 618
Email: jason.petrie@lrc.ky.gov
Bart Rowland – Hardin, Hart, Metcalfe, and Monroe County
Phone: 502-564-8100 ext. 613
Email: bart.rowland@lrc.ky.gov
Twitter: @kyreprowland
Diane St. Onge – Boone and Kenton County
Phone: 859-341-1231
Phone (LRC): 502-564-8100 ext. 701
Email: diane.stonge@lrc.ky.gov
Twitter: @dmurraystonge
Ashley Tackett Laferty – Floyd and Pike County
Phone: 502-564-8100 ext. 636
Email: Ashley.tackettlaferty@lrc.ky.gov
Buddy Wheatley – Kenton County
Phone: 502-564-8100 ext. 722
Email: buddy.wheatley@lrc.ky.gov
Twitter: @buddywheatleyky