FRANKFORT, Ky. — A bill currently up for debate could be life-changing for first responders in Kentucky.

However, unless legislators get a strong push from you, that bill will die before it even reaches the House floor.

If you watched our Stressed Into Silence series, you know what these first responders face every day – and they shouldn’t have to choose between their mental health and their careers.

If you want House Bill 40 to pass, you need to contact the members of the Economic Workforce and Investment Committee TODAY. There are only a few days left in this legislative session and right now, the odds for this bill are not looking promising.

If you feel that our first responders deserve these protections, write or call these lawmakers and let them know.

Russell Webber – Bullitt and Hardin County

Phone: 502-543-8209
Phone (LRC): 502-564-8100 ext. 663
Email: russell.webber@lrc.ky.gov

Daniel Elliott – Boyle and Casey County

Phone: 859-332-4204
Phone (LRC): 502-564-8100 ext. 677
Email: daniel.elliot@lrc.ky.gov

Lynn Bechler – Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, and Livingston County

Phone: 270-988-4171
Phone (LRC): 502-564-8100 ext. 665
Email: lynn.bechler@lrc.ky.gov
Twitter: @lynnbechler

John Blanton – Knott, Magoffin, and Pike County

Phone: 502-564-8199 ext. 668
Email: john.blanton@lrc.ky.gov
Twitter: @repblanton92

Charles Booker – Jefferson County

Phone: 502-564-8100 ext. 703
Email: charles.booker@lrc.ky.gov
Twitter: @charles4louky

Adam Bowling – Bell, Harlan County

Phone: 502-564-8100 ext. 664
Email: adam.bowling@lrc.ky.gov
Twitter: @abowlingky

R. Travis Brenda – Garrard, Madison, and Rockcastle County

Phone: 502-564-8100 ext. 651
Email: travis.brenda@lrc.ky.gov
Twitter: @rtravisbrenda

McKenzie Cantrell – Jefferson County

Phone: 502-564-8100 ext. 670
Email: mckenzie.cantrell@lrc.ky.gov

Chris Freeland – Lyon, Marshall, and McCracken County

Phone: 502-564-8100 ext. 611
Email: chris.freeland@lrc.ky.gov

Al Gentry – Jefferson County

Phone: 502-564-8100 ext. 699
Email: al.gentry@lrc.ky.gov
Twitter: @kyalgentry

Kathy Hinkle – Carter and Lawrence County

Phone: 502-564-8100 ext. 612
Email: kathy.hinkle@lrc.ky.gov

Thomas Huff – Bullitt County

Phone: 502-564-8100 ext. 628
Email: thomas.huff@lrc.ky.gov

Nima Kulkarni – Jefferson County

Phone: 502-564-8100 ext. 603
Email: nima.kulkarni@lrc.ky.gov

Savannah Maddox – Boone, Grant, Kenton, and Scott County

Phone: 502-564-8100 ext. 640
Email: savannah.maddox@lrc.ky.gov
Twitter: @SavannahLMaddox

Jason Petrie – Logan, Todd, and Warren County

Phone: 270-265-3163
Phone (LRC): 502-564-8100 ext. 618
Email: jason.petrie@lrc.ky.gov

Bart Rowland – Hardin, Hart, Metcalfe, and Monroe County

Phone: 502-564-8100 ext. 613
Email: bart.rowland@lrc.ky.gov
Twitter: @kyreprowland

Diane St. Onge – Boone and Kenton County

Phone: 859-341-1231
Phone (LRC): 502-564-8100 ext. 701
Email: diane.stonge@lrc.ky.gov
Twitter: @dmurraystonge

Ashley Tackett Laferty – Floyd and Pike County

Phone: 502-564-8100 ext. 636
Email: Ashley.tackettlaferty@lrc.ky.gov

Buddy Wheatley – Kenton County

Phone: 502-564-8100 ext. 722
Email: buddy.wheatley@lrc.ky.gov
Twitter: @buddywheatleyky

