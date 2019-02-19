FRANKFORT, Ky. — A bill currently up for debate could be life-changing for first responders in Kentucky.

However, unless legislators get a strong push from you, that bill will die before it even reaches the House floor.

If you watched our Stressed Into Silence series, you know what these first responders face every day – and they shouldn’t have to choose between their mental health and their careers.

RELATED: First responders in KY are working without a 'safety net'. House Bill 40 could change that.

If you want House Bill 40 to pass, you need to contact the members of the Economic Workforce and Investment Committee TODAY. There are only a few days left in this legislative session and right now, the odds for this bill are not looking promising.

If you feel that our first responders deserve these protections, write or call these lawmakers and let them know.

Check out more of our Stressed Into Silence series.