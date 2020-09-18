Indiana AG: Wildlife in Need animals missing, Tim Stark remains at large

Attorney General Curtis Hill says a number of the animals previously seen on the property are missing. Stark was last seen on Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — According to a press release from Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill's office, animals that were to be removed from Wildlife in Need today remain missing.

Over 160 animals have already been removed from the Charlestown premises over the past six days.

Along with the missing animals, the owner of Wildlife in Need, Tim Stark, is still at large.

Stark was seen Wednesday morning driving his truck at a high rate of speed north on Indiana Highway 160 near Charlestown, according to one witness, Hill said.

The state requested Stark be taken into custody until all of the animals are accounted for and the animal removal process is complete.

Officials from Hill's office have spent the past week at Wildlife in Need overseeing the removal of animals by the Indianapolis Zoological Society.

A Marion Superior Court judge in August approved the state’s removal of WIN’s animals, with the exception of lions, tigers, and lion-tiger hybrids. Those animals are set to be removed Friday as a result of a ruling in a federal lawsuit.

“Timothy Stark’s attempts to interrupt and impede the court-ordered removal of animals from Wildlife in Need are disgraceful,” said Hill. “We will continue our efforts to find these missing animals and place them with a more caring organization than that which previously possessed them.”

With the exception of the lions, tigers, and lion-tiger hybrids, all animals located on the Charlestown property were successfully removed and placed with appropriate facilities.

Some of the animals in poor health are now recovering.

“We certainly hope the proper authorities locate Timothy Stark soon so that we can quickly determine the fate of the missing animals," Hill said. "In the meantime, we will continue our diligent efforts to hold him accountable for his business improprieties.”

