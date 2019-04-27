LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – When you think of horses and racing in Kentucky, Churchill Downs might be the first place that comes to mind, but another site that is just as remarkable in the horse industry is Keeneland.

While Churchill Downs only features racing and has the “greatest two minutes in sports,” Keeneland, which holds spring and fall meets, leads in sales in the horseracing industry. They are unique in this way.

They are the world’s largest and prominent thoroughbred auction house. They have four auctions every year--one in January, April, September, and November. People from all over the world come to their auctions and Keeneland makes $500 million plus in sales annually.

The horse industry contributes $50 billion to the U.S. economy. But it is an industry that has been put under the microscope. Earlier this year, a man, who is a horse buyer and trainer, filed a class action lawsuit that accuses veterinarians, who work at Hagyard Equine Medical Institute, of falsifying x-ray dates of horses sold at auctions at Keeneland.

Tom Swearingen claims in a lawsuit that veterinarians took fraudulently altered x-rays for horses he bought from 2007 to 2016.

Is the industry being as transparent as it could be for those looking to buy into horseracing?

