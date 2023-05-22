x
Nurse rescues mother, child from burning car in Michigan

A nurse driving on the road saw the fire and rescued the mother and daughter from the burning Subaru, MSP said.
Credit: Michigan State Police

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) are calling a local nurse a hero after she pulled a mother and child from a burning car after a head-on crash early this morning.

The crash happened on Sidney Road near Stevenson in Montcalm County around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Police say that a 37-year-old man crossed the center lane and hit a Subaru driven by a 29-year-old woman with her 6-year-old daughter riding as a passenger.

The crash caused the Subaru to catch fire with both the mother and daughter still inside.

A nurse driving on the road saw the fire and rescued the mother and daughter from the burning Subaru, MSP said.

The mother and daughter were transported to a hospital in critical condition. The 37-year-old man was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

